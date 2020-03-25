The online fight between rapper Khaligraph Jones and Huddah Monroe has taken a new twist after papa Jones dropped a new Corona freestyle mocking the socialite (Huddah) days after she alleged that she doesn’t know any of his (Jones) songs.

In the one-minute freestyle shared on Instagram, Jones bashed Ms Monroe for partying in Dubai amid the wide spread of COVID-19.

“Mmeambiwa mkae kwa nyumba na hamtaki before Corona iwa-ex kama Unga ya Chapati. Wengi wenu ni mapunda mangale, Juu sai bado ma slayqueen kama Huddah wana party. Ulifanya mistake kunitaja, OG is a big brand not a Facebook rapper and I’m not single so siwezi kutaka, si ni juzi juzi tu ulikuwa unadate Mustafa. Self-quarantine ndo hamtaki juu sai mko bar, alcohol kwa system yangu sai ni sanitizer, Niko conscious utasema naringa but nina majugumu na familia nina linda. Wasanii wa Kenya hamnipendi Mbona ama ni sababu mi huwaosha kwa ngoma,” raps Papa Jones.

Khaligraph Jones fight with Huddah Monroe escalates after mocking her in new Corona freestyle

Corona Freestyle

He also captioned that post “CORONA FREESTYLE. I Think its about Time I Brought the freestyles Back, Let The Entertainment begin, The OG shall be respected”.

Upon landing on the freestyle, the Huddah cosmetics boss, hit back at Papa Jones with a below the belt insults, cautioning him to refrain mentioning her name in his songs.

“Daddy Jones, Nitakudinya uachane na mimi!” replied Ms Monroe.

Juma Jux out here salaviting over Huddah Monroe's steamy Bikini photos, she responds

Caused a hullabaloo

Last week, Ms Monroe caused hullabaloo on social media after confessing that she doesn’t know any of Khaligraph Jones songs.

“Mumesema Hamjui wimbo za Kharigraph? Lol Corona Virus is real, Sanitize. #respecttheogs” reacted Papa Jones.

Other celebrities joined the conversation poking holes in Ms Monroe’s confession after she mentioned that she was aware Jones was doing well and even won an award recently.

"The guy apparently called me so many times and I never picked up. I rarely pick up phone calls but honestly I don’t even know any of Khaligraph’s songs but I think he’s doing well, he won an award. I swear, none of his songs to be honest. I swear to God yaani leo ndio nimeangalia page yake for the first time ever since I read that article,” Huddah said.

Corona Freestyle