Rapper Khaligraph Jones has been forced to come clean after being accused of dissing gospel singer Kevin Bahati in his new song Hao.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, Papa Jones said that he was not dissing the Barua singer but he was only saying what people on twitter have been saying.

He further accused people of trying to make it look like he was being disrespectful to the EMB boss, which is actually not the case.

Khaligraph Jones speaks after being accused of dissing Bahati

“I said Bahati akianza alikuwa mtoto wa mama sahii twitter amegeuziwa ni mtoto wa Diana. First of all, that is not a diss and I’m seeing people who are trying to make it sound or look like Khaligraph Jones is dissing Bahati. I’m just echoing the sentiments of these people on twitter so Bahati manze usijali Khaligraph Jones hakuwa anakudiss,” said the rapper.

Khaligraph’s words come a day after he released the song Hao featuring Masauti. In the song, Papa Jones talks about how being a celebrity comes with a lot of unwanted pressure and hatred, and they are forced to do things the way fans want.

Hao

He goes ahead to give examples of the many innocent celebrities who have fallen victims to trolls for living their lives and doing what they do best.

Khaligraph mentioned Bahati as one of the celebrities that have experienced the bullying from fans first hand, stating that when he started his music career he went by the name ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ but twitter trolls had turned him into being ‘Mtoto wa Diana’ his wife, who is a few years older than him.

“Kuwa celebrity ni garama juu wakishakujua ni lawama, Bahati akianza alikuwa mtoto wa mama sahii twitter amegeuziwa yeye ni mtoto wa Diana hakuna huruma siri ni kulenga tu,” says the rapper in the song.