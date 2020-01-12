Khaligraph Jones wins big at Sound City MVP Awards in Nigeria (Full list of winners)

Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones won the best Hip Hop act in the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards which was held in Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Papa Jones emerged the winner, beating other big artistes including Nyashinski (KE), BlaqBonez (NG), Falz (NG), Kwesta (SA), Medikal (GH), Sarkodie (GH), Reminisce (NG), Ricky Rick (SA) and Zakwe (SA).

The African artiste of the year award went to celebrated Nigerian singer Burna Boy. The category had other talented nominees like Diamond Platnumz (TZ), Shatta Wale (GH), ShoMadjozi (SA), Tiwa Savage (NG), Wizkid (NG) and Yemi Alade (NG).

Killing Dem by Burna Boy ft Zlatan was nominated as the song of the year. Other songs that were on the list include; Tetema (Rayvanny), Baby (JoeBoy), Dumebi(Rema), Case (Teni), Jealous (FireBoy DML), Malwhede(King Monada), Soapy(Naira Marley), Zanku(Zlatan), Fetch Your Life (Prince Kaybee) and Jama by DJ Mic Smith.

The Best New MVP award went to Rema (Nigeria) beating FireBoy DML (NG), JoeBoy (NG), Marioo (TZ), Simmy (SA) and Wendy Shay (GH).

The Best female MVP award went to Teni from Nigeria. Teni was competing against Betty G (ETH), Daphne (CMR), Nandy (TZ), Sho Madjozi (SA), Tiwa Savage (NG) and Yemi Alade (NG).

Celebrated Afrrican Giant, Burna Boy won the Best male MVP. Other singers who were nominated in the same category include (Davido (NG), Diamond Platnumz (TZ), King Promise (GH), Sjava (SA), Wizkid (NG) and Zlatan (NG).

Baby hit maker JoeBoy won the Best pop award beating our very own Otile Brown. Other nominees who were in the same category include; Nandy (TZ, Innos B (CG), Kizz Daniel [NG], Teni [NG] Mayorkun [NG], Rayvanny [TZ] and Naira Marley [NG].

DJ Spinall of Nigeria won the African DJ of the year beating our very own DJ Creme De La Crème, DJ Kaywise (NG), DJ Neptune (NG), DJ Vyrusky(GH) and DJ Zinhle (SA).

49-99 saw Tiwa savage win the video of the year beating Dangote by Burna Boy, Jericho by Simi, Ngwa by Blick Bassy and Ohema by Kuami.

Other winners on the list were Davido who won Digital artiste of the year, Rexxie who won African producer of the year and Dope Nation from Ghana who won the best Duo. Ethic Entertainment had been nominated in this category.