RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

This comes just days after DJ Fatxo surprised his parents with a new house.

DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday
DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday

Kenyan musician DJ Fatxo has bought his girlfriend a new car just days after surprising his parents with a new house.

Recommended articles

In a post of his Instagram page, DJ Fatxo said the new ride was an expression of love for his girlfriend as she celebrates her birthday.

"Somebody help me wish this pretty soul a Happy Birthday. I promised myself that i will come back for those that starved with me. Enjoy your new machine and never stop praying for your boyfriend," the musician posted.

Photos shared show that the car is red in colour but the model is yet to be revealed.

DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday
DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday Pulse Live Kenya
DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday
DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday Pulse Live Kenya

New house for his parents

Days prior to gifting his girlfriend, Fatxo, who is also a professional disc jockey, shared photos of the modern house he handed over to his parents in a special ceremony.

In his message, the DJ appreciated his dad for teaching him how to be strong in bad times among other vital life lessons.

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]
Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos] Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Thank you, Mom, for showing me how to be kind to everyone. Thank you, Dad, for showing me how to be strong in the bad times. I owe so much to both of you! Everything that I learned in life, is from you two,” reads part of DJ Fatxo’s post.

He went on to acknowledge that his parents have been his biggest inspiration and the reason why he works hard daily.

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]
Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos] Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“You are the reason behind my successes and the inspiration behind my endeavors!

“Thank you! Raising a son like me can be difficult if you are not extremely good at parenting. Thank you for being so patient and perfect. I love you both. If we could live more than once in each of our lives, I’d want to be your son again. Thank you for being my home. Happy Valentines' my beloved parents and please receive this small gift from me❤️,” wrote DJ Fatxo.

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]
Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos] Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully-furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Dj Fatxo is among the many young musicians who have become darlings to many, owing to their style of music, where they use their vernacular languages to entertain the masses.

He started out as the official deejay for Sailors Gange, before he switched to recording music and is now known for the song Ndi Mang’a which boasts of over 3.8 million views on YouTube.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reactions as rapper Noti Flow brags about spending Sh500K per week

Reactions as rapper Noti Flow brags about spending Sh500K per week

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

Bahati elated as ‘Adhiambo’ ft Prince Indah clocks 10 million views

Bahati elated as ‘Adhiambo’ ft Prince Indah clocks 10 million views

Daughter recalls dad's last words before fatal Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Daughter recalls dad's last words before fatal Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Rayvanny speaks on leaving WCB Wasafi after signing multi-million deal

Rayvanny speaks on leaving WCB Wasafi after signing multi-million deal

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Trending

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Alikiba, Jackie Matubia, Madiba, The Bahati's and Betty Kyallo

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Kenyan social media personality Corazon Kwamboka

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'