Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

In a post of his Instagram page, DJ Fatxo said the new ride was an expression of love for his girlfriend as she celebrates her birthday.

"Somebody help me wish this pretty soul a Happy Birthday. I promised myself that i will come back for those that starved with me. Enjoy your new machine and never stop praying for your boyfriend," the musician posted.

Photos shared show that the car is red in colour but the model is yet to be revealed.

New house for his parents

Days prior to gifting his girlfriend, Fatxo, who is also a professional disc jockey, shared photos of the modern house he handed over to his parents in a special ceremony.

In his message, the DJ appreciated his dad for teaching him how to be strong in bad times among other vital life lessons.

“Thank you, Mom, for showing me how to be kind to everyone. Thank you, Dad, for showing me how to be strong in the bad times. I owe so much to both of you! Everything that I learned in life, is from you two,” reads part of DJ Fatxo’s post.

He went on to acknowledge that his parents have been his biggest inspiration and the reason why he works hard daily.

“You are the reason behind my successes and the inspiration behind my endeavors!

“Thank you! Raising a son like me can be difficult if you are not extremely good at parenting. Thank you for being so patient and perfect. I love you both. If we could live more than once in each of our lives, I’d want to be your son again. Thank you for being my home. Happy Valentines' my beloved parents and please receive this small gift from me❤️,” wrote DJ Fatxo.

Dj Fatxo is among the many young musicians who have become darlings to many, owing to their style of music, where they use their vernacular languages to entertain the masses.