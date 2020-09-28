Over the weekend, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho brought together a number of Kenyan artistes at the Mama Ngina Water Front in a special concert meant to celebrate the World Tourism Day.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka, Tanasha Donna, Susumila, and Masauti were among stars who got a chance to entertain the Mombasa people in the first concert since Coronavirus struck and public gatherings banned.

A happy Papa Jones said that it feels good to be back on stage, doing what he does best after months of staying indoors. He also expressed his gratitude towards Governor Joho for putting together the show.

Khaligraph Jones on Stage in Mombasa

“Damn, It Feels Good to Be Back again, Khaligraph is not a Rapper, Khaligraph is a Movement, MOMBASA 001 🔥🔥🔥 Big shoutout to The Baddest Governor JOHO, @joho_001 , You The realest #respecttheogs

Dawa Ya Corona, OMOLLO, One my best Tracks , Omollo is a Movement Bana,, The Best In Africa, Mombasa 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Leave me Alone @joho_001 Leo Umefanya Ile kitu, 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Wachaneni na OG bana” Shared Khaligraph Jones.

Khaligraph Jones Video on Stage

On the other hand, an excited Ms Donna, saluted the people of Mombasa for their overwhelming love, in her first ever performance to a large crowd.

“MOMBASA I ❤️ YOU. 🧚🏽‍♀️ & A huge thanks to our Governor Ali Hassan Joho @joho_001 na kila kitu anachokifanya kujenga taifa letu & not to mention all he does to support our Kenyan entertainment industry. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

First time ever big stage performance.... Performed for a smaller audience but never this big.... Alhamdulillah... 🙏🏽 Was nervous, but the Mombasa love was amazing!!! & What I said about Mombasa, I meant it!!!! Nawapenda tena SANA. 001 FOR LIFE! 💪🏾🧚🏽‍♀️” wrote Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha Donna on Stage in Mombasa

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka also shared a sneak peek of his performance on Instagram, thanking Joho for being mindful of artistes.

“What a breath of fresh air. The 1st gig in Kenya since Corona Started.

Asante Mombasa County The Love is Tooo Much, Asante @joho_001 for being a good Co MC I will review your payment. #kakaempireisthelifestyle” said King Kaka.

Buradani hit-maker Masauti had this to say after his electrifying performance in his home County, Mombsa.

“Mombasa kweli nimeamini mcheza kwao hutuzwa. The love you’ve shown me is just unbelievable. Singekosa kuwaaga kama vile mmenifuata na kunionyesha love nilipokua naondoka .Nawapenda sana ndo maana ata nilipokua naondoka ilikua lazima niwaage. Hope we do this again one more time🙌🏼🔥🔥001 is Masauti and masauti is 001😎Goodnight see you soon my people 💤 THANKS MY GOVERNOR @joho_001” shared Masauti.

Susumila on Stage in Mombasa

Joho on Stage in Mombasa

