King Kaka’s wife replaces Jackie Matubia on Switch TV

King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti will be hosting ChatSpot on Switch TV days after Jackie Matubia parted ways with the Kenya Red Cross owned station.

King Kaka took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans stating that he was eagerly waiting to see her host the show.

“Hii maua ndio utaniambia nani alikupea. While wengine wanaitishana change Hapo, The Queen will be hosting ChatSpot on Switch Tv from 5:50 , Tune in , Wacha nichome Pop Corn hapa na strong tea nikingoja. @nanaowiti,” read King Kaka’s caption.

This comes a few days after former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia parted ways with the station barely a year and a half after joining.

On Monday last week, Matubia took to social media to inform her followers that she would be no longer be on Chat-Spot, but promised to be back to the screens soon.

“Good morning lovely people it was an honour gracing your screen #Chatspot serving you tea and interacting with you guys…. Thank you @switchtvke for the platform. To my fans I love you guys and will be gracing the screens soon bigger and better… Tuzidi,” read Jackie Matubia’s message.

Nana Owiti will be joining Kush Tracey on the show and former KTN presenter Mwikali Mary.