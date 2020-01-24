Music and adventure. That’s what comes to my mind when I try to picture the 29th Edition of Koroga Festival that will be going down at Hell’s Gate under the tag Naivasha Love Edition.

Think about the fan that will be wrapped-up in the whole road trip before making an entry into Hell’s Gate National Park. Oooh! And before I forget, it’s going down on the Valentine’s weekend (February 14-15th); just but a perfect date.

This will be the first time the largest outdoor event will be held in Naivasha, inside the splendid Hell's Gate National Park.

Koroga Festival heads to Hell's Gate with Diamond, Rua and Khaligraph on the performance list

Explosive line up

Koroga, who fully understand their target audience, have put together an explosive line up of award-winning artists who will entertain thousands of fans.

The two day event will be graced by the King of the Jungle “Simba” alias Diamond Platnumz, as the main act of day 2 of the Festival. Others who will be performing on the same day are H_art The Band and King of Mugithi, Mike Rua.

Koroga Festival heads to Hell's Gate with Diamond, Rua and Khaligraph on the performance list

Attract both local and international tourists

Day 1 of the festival will see award winning rapper Khaligraph Jones,who is known for his unique style and a flexible flow, grace the stage as the main act, with Ochungulo Family and Nadia Mukami as his opening acts.

This edition is a collaboration between Koroga Festival and Naivasha Love Festival forming part of the Tourism promotion activities planned for Valentine's weekend.

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has since endorsed the festival whose main aim is to attract both local and international tourists into visiting the Park, promote preservation of culture and sensitize the community on the importance of our Natural habitats.

Koroga Festival heads to Hell's Gate with Diamond, Rua and Khaligraph on the performance list

“We also want to give an opportunity for adventure and sports tourism as well as market the floriculture and eco-tourism in Naivasha town,” Naivasha Love Festival chairperson Peter Kimani said.

The Koroga Festival has partnered with Naivasha Love Festival- an event solely managed by Nakuru County Tourism Association, Naivasha Branch, which is made up of stakeholders in the tourism sector.