Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) came out to castigate singer Suzanna Owiyo for supporting Police brutality after saying that sometimes police officers are forced to used excessive force since Kenyans are 'Vichwa ngumu'.

She further advised Kenyans to be careful and not end up on the wrong side of the law.

“We are not at war Yes but at times policemen/women are forced to go hard on Wanjiku simply beccoz tuko vichwa ngumu. Plan yourself not to be caught up on the wrong side of the law. Your safety is important as well a.s your health. Can we all have an understanding here" read her tweet.

KOT blast Suzanna Owíyo for defending Police Brutality

Netizens couldn’t believe that she could afford to defend Police officers who injured Kenyans by beating, harassing and whipping them just because they were not at home by the curfew time.

"Suzanna issue is the middle class problem . As long as they feel safe at home, they don't care what happens to other people still struggling outside . She thinks everyone has a car but refused to go home,the same way they think people have fokd but refuse to eat. Ujinga tu ...." read a tweet.

What angered people the most is the fact that she urged people to have efficient plans to avoid the police drama yet many Kenyans relied on daily income, and some employers kept their workers late.

The singer was classified as one of those rich privileged people who couldn't understand the struggles of the common Mwananchi.

Here are some of the comments;

@NudiOrawo Privilege! Suzanna you can afford to plan yourself. Other Kenyans who are employed and rely on public transport to get home cannot plan themselves.The employer dictates when they leave work and the matatu availability dictates when they get home. Shame on you #policebrutalityke

@raysonkenya Suzanna & Xtiandela are a true reflection of the gap that exist between the rich and the poor in Kenya. They are a humiliation to the true definition of 'education'. They have put their thinking ability in the shithole. No humanity! Selfish creatures!

@theMagunga But Suzanna defended Kofi when he was drop kicking his dancers at JKIA. Nothing new here.

@o_abuga For Suzanna, who now behaves like Uhuru Kenyatta, the boy who was born in State House, I want her to remember that time she used to perform in almost an empty bar, getting Sh200. Otherwise, she owes Wananchi an apology. Kenya isn't a police state. Respect people #PoliceBrutality

@timothymathai Guys!! Before you come on this app never tweet from a point of privilege. One day you’ll be on the other side of the gun.

@AngelineWanjeri #Shame on you #Suzanna for glorifying Police Brutality. Just keep off twitter. Nkkt

