Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) savagely launched an attack on Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua making her a trending topic for two consecutive days.

KOT went ham on Ms Marua, digging deep into her past by unleashing photos of the people she ever dated before meeting Bahati and deciding to settle down and start a family.

The attacks came hours after the couple tried to fight off critics, by playing along to their criticism through a video titled “so huyu ndio bahati mtoto wa diana??? amepewa mnyonyii”.

KOT goes HAM on Bahati and his wife Diana Marua making the a trending topic for two days

Shutting down critics

The video was aimed at shutting down critics, but unfortunately it did not go as planned, as it ended up attracting more hatred than love.

Under the tag “Twitter DCI” KOT managed rope in Bahati into their trolls, asking him to stop bragging on Social media, or else they will destroy his family.

Upon seeing the trolls, Mtoto wa Mama responded stating that he had disbanded the “Twitter DCI” after they failed to bring something tangible to the table in their arguments.

Bahati's reaction

“When I was handed over to #TwitterDCI I thought they Will bring me Worthy Shocking News Only for them to bring Mchongoano za Class 2Face with tears of joy ANNOUNCEMENT. From today I officially Disburn it. KOT please Stay at Home as You wait for me to tell you the way forward. GHETTO PRESIDENT. TRENDING NO.1 IN KENYA LAST 24HRS 😂😂😂 KWANI HAKUNA COUPLE INGINE WATU WANAEZA DISCUSS???? PLEASE DON'T GIVE US A BREAK IT SHOW'S US WE ARE IMPORTANT TO YOU” tweeted Bahati.

He pointed out that Netizens seems to be waiting for his breakup with Diana and it will not happen anytime soon.

Breakup

“Hi Babe Black heart I've Discovered that the People Waiting for Our Break up are More than those waiting for CHRIST Face with tears of joy ... Nawewe Milele, Wenye Uchungu Wakazae” added Bahati.

Diana Marua added that“The Energy We giving out here is Insaaaaaannne Babe 😂😂😂 I'm happy I'm married to my best friend... this Match was totally made in Heaven, our Duty is to guard it and I'm loving every bit of doing life with you @BahatiKenya You are Everything and MORE 😉❤️”

In the past few weeks, Netizens have been trolling celebrities on Social media, until rapper Khaligraph Jones decided to drop a song tilled “Hao” warning critics to refrain from the vice.

