KOT helps woman who was locked inside Nairobi restaurant at night

This was the unfortunate situation that befell Sandra Wahiga was on Thursday evening, October 14.

Sandra found herself locked up at a popular city restaurant after she went to the washrooms before the hotel closed up.

After trying to engage the security guards who were unable to let her out, the woman resulted to Twitter for help.

She recorded a video of herself inside the facility in the CBD and explained her predicament.

“Soldiers (security guards) are outside. I am conversing with them and they tell me this place has two people who lock it and one of them has left. I can’t sleep here; I have to go to work tomorrow and anyone who could help in this situation please help. I am stuck!” she said.

The video got a lot of traction on Twitter with many Kenyans engaging her to try and encourage her throught it.

After a series of distress posts, the message reached the authorities as well as the restaurant’s manager who came to her rescue. By this time it was already past the curfew time so the police officers ensure she got home safe in a cab.

“Help came through. I was rescued. Thank you to each of you who took the time to retweet or reply to me. It meant so much. Special mention goes to @NPSOfficial_KE who came to my rescue, with special mention to Inspector Oyoo, he specifically ensured that I was dropped home.