Coast based KTN Reporter Tobias Chanji has opened up on a nasty break up that saw him get suicidal.

Speaking to SDE after proposing to his mzungu girlfriend (Madison), Chanji stated that the break up occurred last year and it made him want to commit suicide twice.

“I had a very nasty break up last year that nearly pushed me to commit suicide twice,” said the reporter.

KTN Journalist Tobias Chanji (Chanji/Facebook)

According to him, the break up led him to Madison whom she met in a Dubai airport. At the time, his fiancée was also going through a heartbreak.

Proposal

His revelation comes a few days after he proposed to his girlfriend Madison in Diani.

The KTN News reporter also talked about the proposal disclosing that he had gone to Diani for a video shoot for his song, when he decided to go down on his knee.

KTN Journalist proposes to Mzungu girlfriend (Chanji/Facebook)

Mr Chanji added that he wrote the song at a time when he was going through the break up that got him suicidal.

“I was to shoot the video and she asked if she can tag along. I took advantage of the shoot and proposed,” said Tobias Chanji.