KTN News journalist Tobias Chanji has proposed to his longtime mzungu girlfriend.

In a series of Photos seen by Pulse Live Kenya, Chanji who is a Coast based reporter with KTN News proposed to the love of his life, while they were on vacation.

The two who have been dating for some time begin their 2020 on high after they decided to take their relationship a step further.

KTN Journalist proposes to Mzungu girlfriend (Chanji/Facebook)

It is also understood that the two will be walking down the aisle in a few weeks’ time.

Mr Chanji has been the lead Coast reporter for the Standard Group owned TV station after the departure of Francis Mtalaki who ditched KTN News for Citizen TV.

Photos

Some of his friends and colleagues took the time to congratulate Tobias Chanji for the bold step he has taken in life.

Tom Brian Oduor Kongole, ndugu.

Amina Fakii Hii ni really au vitu kwa ground ni different bro😄

Roselyne Obala Congratulations

Fatuma Masito Sisemi kitu. Jicho tu

Denice Byre Oumah Wow. Good job bro, represent us well.

Cosmus W. Maina Babu utatuonesha mambo 2020 salalalaaa

Coolzboy Wanyonyi Dennis Hongera sana ustadh

Francis Mtalaki Ali Ole Manzu bro bro

Ali Ole Manzu Francis Mtalaki Bro Bro...hehehe! Wacha kijana arereshe! We had a long week during the festivities at work. Yuko na Samantha sasa. 😂😂

Damaris Wanjiku Kiragu like the good start... Shikilia hapo...

Caroline Wanja Macharia Wow..Heko

Mwangi Maina Noma bin noma.😁

Roselyne Yuve Congratulations Tobby