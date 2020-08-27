Award-Winning Journalist cum KTN News Anchor Sharon Momanyi and her hubby are expecting their first child together.

Ms Momanyi made the revelation, while gracing our screens on Wednesday, for the KTN Prime Time news.

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,” shared Sharon Momanyi.

KTN's Sharon Momanyi.

Before the announcement, Ms Momanyi had kept her pregnancy a secret, with minimal updates on Instagram. In another update while taking a walk with her husband at Karura Forest the TV Girl took a few photos but made sure her baby bump was well hidden.

Following the good news, Friends and colleagues in the media went on to send the TV girl congratulatory messages as she awaits the coming of her new bundle of joy.

Congratulatory messages

Massawe japanni “ Oh Mama! Congrats! May God see you through this beautiful journey”

ZKananu “You look absolutely beautiful dear …congratulations”

Mwende Macharia “Yeaaaaas! Congratulations, you look so beautiful”

Miss Tamima “Congratulations”

Nick Mudimba “Congratulations Sharon”

Jacque Maribe “Look at you and my bundle of Joy”

eveserro “You look amazing 😍. Congratulations and wishing you the very best”

holydavemuthengi “Lovely. Bless you”

zainabismailofficial “❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations girl”

njambie “Congratulations @sharon_momanyi”

mykmanwa “@sharon_momanyi congratulations Sharon”

mwadimek “Hongera dadangu”

silayo_keto “Congratulations dear”

ngelkatusia “🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 yeeeeeey, and it fits you so well. Congratulations”

annemumbiwarui “Awwwwwww so happy for you dear❤️❤️❤️”

eunicekkilonzo “Beautiful 😍😍😍😍 congratulations 🎊🍾🎉🎈”

Journalist of the Year

Away from the Pregnancy, in 2018, Sharon got promoted to the position of Features Editor at KTN, days after she won the Media Council of Kenya's Annual Journalism Excellence Award (AJEA) - Journalist of the Year, 2018 awarad.

Previously, she held the position of a special features reporter at the station, since joining in 2013.

"God qualifies the called! New role begins as Features Editor at KTN News. So thrilled to be on this learning curve with the great storytellers that are my colleagues. Kazi iendelee, ama namna gani?" said Sharon Momanyi.

Back in 2014, she emerged 1st Runners Up, Young Journalist of The Year.

Also in 2018, Momanyi got an award from “the Merck More Than a Mother Foundation” for her outstanding journalistic coverage to break stigma around infertility in women.