Kenyan Gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia aka DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba have welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family.

The KTN presenter shared the news of his wife’s safe delivery via his social media pages, stating that God has been so faithful to his family.

The couple named their third born child as Imani Karumba.

“Imani Karumba... “🎵🎶Baba umejua kunifurahisha, 🎵🎶”. Your nephew is here...” shared DJ Krowber.

KTN Presenter DJ Krowber welcome bouncing Baby Boy named Imani Karumba (Photo)

Congratulatory messages

Celebrities and fans flocked the comment section to congratulate the couple for their bundle of joy.

njeshqabbz ‘Congratulations to you and Joy🔥🔥🔥”

therealpitson “Congrats bro👌👏👏”

redemptionmusiq “Waaaooo amazing congrats sir”

djggactivist “Congrats bro so happy for you guys”

antondiema “God is good 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Hongera tena sana to the Karumba’s”

hopekidhk “Congratulations karumba”

djmokenya “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations 🎉 Karumba”

freshiah “Congratulations to both of you❤️”

zkananu “Amazing 🎉🎉🎉🎉 to God be the glory...congratulations my friends...Come on let’s celebrate Gods goodness 🙌🏾”

evelynwanjiru_a “Waoooo congratulations”

jibrilblessing “Congratulations karosh”

shaddykahenge “Congratulations in order bro. We thank God”

gichohiwaweru “Congratulations to you and mommy bear for this. Uncle is happy, God looked really good on us this morning. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

jurofrank “From SA to 254 baraka. Congratulations ni konge na makai mothe merii ngemi ni ithano👏👏”

KTN's DJ Krowbar and wife Wanjiru Karumba expecting baby number 3

The delivery comes days after the Sunday Best host disclosed to the world that his wife was expecting baby number three.

“Wadau and wadauett, tuko na mgeni njiani... Jina ndio tunatafuta... in the meantime bariki mwene amembeba. @wanjiru_karumba this is going to be your best pregnancy yet in Jesus name...” shared DJ Krowbar

In a separate post, Ms Wanjiru shared:

“See God!!!😍😍😍💕💕.... when He restore, He does it with an exclamation mark!!! On Sunday @djkrowbar and I will be sharing our Testimony on @ktntukuza premier show, be sure to tune in!!! #AnsweredPrayer #ButGod#Restored #Noseasonispermanent”

The good news comes at a time Krowbar alongside Anthony Ndiema, Stella Kareo and Deejay G-jo have premiered a new gospel show dubbed Sunday Best on KTN and KTN Burudani TV.

The gospel deejay jetted back in the Country last year after spending three years in South Africa pursuing a course in Music Production.