Kenyan Gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia aka DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba are expecting baby number 3 into their family.

The two love birds shared the good news via their social media handles, thanking God for expanding their family once again.

“Wadau and wadauett, tuko na mgeni njiani... Jina ndio tunatafuta... in the meantime bariki mwene amembeba. @wanjiru_karumba this is going to be your best pregnancy yet in Jesus name...” shared DJ Krowbar.

KTN's DJ Krowbar and wife Wanjiru Karumba expecting baby number 3

TV comeback

In a separate post, Ms Wanjiru shared:

“See God!!!😍😍😍💕💕.... when He restore, He does it with an exclamation mark!!! On Sunday @djkrowbar and I will be sharing our Testimony on @ktntukuza premier show, be sure to tune in!!! #AnsweredPrayer #ButGod#Restored #Noseasonispermanent”

The good news comes at a time Krowbar alongside Anthony Ndiema, Stella Kareo and Deejay G-jo are expected to premiere their new gospel show dubbed Sunday Best on KTN and KTN Burudani TV.

KTN's DJ Krowbar Ndeima and colleagues form KTN

“THIS IS IT!!!!!! See you this Sunday for the SEASON PREMIERE of #SundayBest for both @tenderezalive and @ktntukuza. A simulcast on both @ktnhome_ and @ktnbtv from 7am till noon!#SundayBest #ktnhome #ktnbtv #tenderezalive #tukuza” wrote DJ Krobar.

