Media Personality Sharon Momanyi was treated to an exquisite Baby shower over the weekend ahead of her delivery date.

The lavish baby shower was graced by close friends and Family. Photos from the baby shower were shared on social media by Ms Momonyi’s close friend and former Colleague Ian Wafula who currently works with BBC.

“Baby Shark 🎶 Congratulations @sharon_momanyi!” Ian Wafula captioned the photos.

How Sharon Momanyi’s Baby shower went down (Photos)

The Baby shower comes days after the KTN news anchor went public with her pregnancy. On August 26 the TV girl shared a photo that perfectly captured her Baby Bump, revealing that soon she will be welcoming a new born into her family.

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,” shared Sharon Momanyi.

Photos from the Baby Shower

Before the announcement, Ms Momanyi had kept her pregnancy a secret, with minimal updates on Instagram. In another update while taking a walk with her husband at Karura Forest the TV Girl took a few photos but made sure her baby bump was well hidden.

Following the good news, Friends and colleagues in the media went on to send the TV girl congratulatory messages as she awaits the coming of her new bundle of joy.

