KTN News anchor Sophia Wanuna has finally responded to fans who have been asking why she has not been gracing their screens for a while now.

In a video response, Ms Wanuna said she has been receiving many questions on the same, and thanked her fans for checking up on her.

She went on to state that she only took a much needed break from her work and that is why she has not been on TV.

KTN’s Sophia Wanuna speaks on absence from TV

The TV news anchor and political affairs reporter added that she will be back God willing.

“Been getting numerous questions about where I disappeared to, I’m no longer on television. It was just a much needed break and God willing I’ll be back and thank you for checking up,” said Wanuna.

Ms Wanuna has established herself as one of the few political journalists who ask tough questions and this has seen her stand up to politicians whenever they are wrong.

KTN’s Sophia Wanuna speaks on absence from TV

She worked with K24 TV before joining the Standard Group owned KTN where she proved to be an all rounded individual.

She hosted The Morning Express Show alongside Michael Gitonga, and Political show Checkpoint as well as anchoring and news reporting.