Comedian Mammitoo Eunice has fired back at critics who flooded her Instagram page with “you are too naked for the swimming pool” comments after putting up a photo in a Bikini.

A disappointed Mammito opted to pose a rhetoric question, wondering why people were breathing fire over her pictures and no one goes to the swimming pool dressed up in a jumper.

“Kwani Mnataka tuswin na Jumper?

Ati am too naked for swimming pool!! Bro that's why I went to swim 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 chill,” reacted Mammito.

Mammito Eunice's Bikini photo that caused a Hullabaloo

Over the weekend, the comedian shared a photo chilling beside a swimming pull, hence attracting mixed reactions from her over 1 million followers.

A good number of celebrities who commented on the picture, showered her with praises of how good she looked in the Bikini.

njanny_sharry “😂😂😂😂😂Let them show you how people are supposed to wear then ,Kama wanaona ni naked wanyambe uko”

12morgan_mash “Wakuachane tu kamum... Those vitambious battalions waache tuone the realest flat tummy... Aaaaalar😂😂😂💞😂”

sammie_kioko “Unasema watapata taabu sana😂😂😂”

brendawairimu_ “If I had this waist I would MISBEHAVE 🥺”

teacherwanjiku “Weeeeeeeeee looking hot😍”

terencecreative “Looking haaat my dear...❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

millychebby “Haaaaaatttttt mama😍”

shayne_meg_ “Finally I can see in a bikini. 😍❤️”

breebillie “Giving us sleepless nights”

iamjerrybonyo “Eishhh 😍😍😍si we are sorry...come walk on us 👏👏🥰😂😂”

sosuun “Ni upumbavu tu wamejiekea hata wakuzaliwa nayo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Comedian Mammito Eunice

However, a section of her fans decided to sensationalize her dressing for the swimming pool saying she was “took naked” something that did not go down well with her.

estherkanyoro “Na unyoe Nini😂😂😂😂”

dan_ntez “Take care Mike Oliver asikuone😂😂😂😂😂😂”

faithharriz “Kumbe unakuaga na flat tommy mammito😂😂”

mctoomoseti “Mbona sasa unahamua kulete shida hivyo nani ?😏🤣”

elviskims “@mammitoeunice umeamua this time round ni #NUDES”

jacklinetotomutemi “Tunataka uswim na dera🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Double Standards

Just the other Day, YouTuber Maureen Waititu was in the same scenario after being told that mothers are not supposed to wear Bikini. Ms Waititu was left wondering why the society is always displaying double standards; one minute- be yourself and the other Not like that.

“Society: Be yourself, Society: No, Not like that!🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

Uploaded this on IG and I got people in my DMs preaching and telling me that apparently mums shouldn't wear bikinis at the beach” posed Maureen Waititu.

