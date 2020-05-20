Media Personality Larry Madowo has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

An excited Madowo shared the good news with a tweet that reads;

“I spent months reporting on Jumia’s first year on the NYSE from Lagos, Berlin, Nairobi & New York for my @ColumbiaJournMA thesis. My 9,000-word piece just won the 2020 Philip Greer Award for Financial Writing. I’m also co-authoring an MBA case study on it at @Columbia_Biz School”

The award’s namesake, Phil Greer, was the Senior Vice President of Loan Administration for State Employees’ Credit Union and was responsible for all lending functions.

Madowo’s new achievement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from people of all walks of life.

Admitted to Columbia University

Larry, who was the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Business Editor, was admitted to Columbia University (New York) back in April, 2019.

He was admitted to the prestigious university as a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in the class of 2019-2020.

Bagehot Fellowship

The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship is the only global mid-career journalism program devoted to business, economics, finance, and tech journalism and is undertaken at the Columbia Journalism School.

Larry Madowo was among ten fellows who were selected to take part in the Journalism program that brings together top journalists in business and technology.

