Larry Madowo graduates from Columbia University hours after winning an Award

Media Personality Larry Madowo has graduated from the Columbia University in New York with a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism.

In a tweet, Madowo disclosed that their graduation was held virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed lots of activities around the world.

"I just graduated virtually! Master’s in Business & Economics Journalism from @columbia in the bag. And finished with Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at @columbiajournalism. And my thesis won the 2020 Philip Greer Award for Financial Writing. I’m so grateful for all these blessings & I don’t even have a photo to show for it! Still grateful for this blessing 🙏🏾 #RoarLions2020" reads Larry Madowo’s post.

2020 Philip Greer Award

The graduation comes hours after he (Madowo) was crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

“I spent months reporting on Jumia’s first year on the NYSE from Lagos, Berlin, Nairobi & New York for my @ColumbiaJournMA thesis. My 9,000-word piece just won the 2020 Philip Greer Award for Financial Writing. I’m also co-authoring an MBA case study on it at @Columbia_Biz School” shared Madowo.

Larry, was admitted to Columbia University back in April, 2019 as a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in the class of 2019-2020.

The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship is the only global mid-career journalism program devoted to business, economics, finance, and tech journalism and is undertaken at the Columbia Journalism School.

Larry Madowo was among ten fellows who were selected to take part in the Journalism program that brings together top journalists in business and technology.