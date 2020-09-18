Celebrated media personality and sports journalist Carol Radull has disclosed that she spent her birthday in bed, because she had undergone surgery, a few days before.

Speaking as she turned a year older, Ms Radull said that the birthday was still very special because she was surrounded by her family members.

The Radio presenter mentioned that she promised herself that she would have a huge birthday party this year, but clearly, God had other plans altogether.

Media personality and Sports journalist Carol Radull

“Last year I spent my birthday in bed. I had had surgery on my sinuses on the 12th of September and I was still in recovery. But I was surrounded by family and so much love. So it was still pretty special. Still I promised myself I would have a huge bash this year and really let loose. But God had other plans,” read part of her post seen by Pulse Live.

She went on to state that things are different this year, but she still feels so blessed and healthy, adding that the biggest lesson people have learnt this year is that health is not something to take for granted.

Carol Radull went on to thank her fans and friends for the actions they took, in spreading word about her special birthday gift request, where she asked that people contribute towards a support fund for former Kenyan Boxer Conjestina Achieng, who has been living in poverty, and is currently in rehab.

“Things are different this year but I feel so blessed to be alive and healthy. If we all learned something this year; it's that our health is not something we can take for granted. So I am grateful to God that I get to see this day and that I am healthy and strong.

Thank you to everyone who spread the word about supporting Conjestina and to those who followed up with a contribution. It is appreciated. It's the only gift I want this year. 🙏🏼Please make my day and send your support now. Paybill 5181441 Acct 2030 @Tufund. 🙏🏼 #SupportConjestina,” said Radull.

