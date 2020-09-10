Legendary Tanzanian music Producer P Fank Majani is mourning the sudden demise of his Mother.

The sad news about the death of Producer Majani’s mother (Aunt Sheilah) was first reported by a number of local media houses in Tanzania who condoled with the Bongo Records CEO.

Reports indicate that Mama Majani died while receiving treatment outside of Tanzania and plans are under way to airlift her body to Morogoro, Tanzania for burial.

Legendary Producer P-Fank Majani's Moter who has passed on

“Mtayarishaji *Paul Matthysse aka 'P Funk aka Majani'* anasikitika kutangaza kifo cha *Mama yake Mzazi (Aunt Sheilah)* kilichotokea Sept 08 2020 Nje ya Nchi. Mipango ya Mazishi inaendelea kufanywa ,kwa sasa Msiba upo *Kilosa mkoani Morogoro* wakati Mipango ya kurudisha mwili wa marehemu inaratibiwa. Ndugu, Jamaa na Marafiki mlioguswa na msiba huu mnaalikwa Nyumbani Kwa Majani *(Bamaga/ Nyuma ya Petrostation ya Bamaga)* Siku ya *Tarehe 19 Sept 2020* kwa ajili ya kutoa heshima za mwisho” reads the death announcement.

Fans and friends went ahead to send their messages of comfort to the Producer during this difficult time for their family.

P-Fank is one of the most respected Music producers in the Bong Flava industry having been in the game for over 20 years.

Also Read: I have made up my mind not to waste my pain- Ruth Matete months after hubby's death

Legendary Producer P-Fank Majani

Condolences messages

juliusb14 “🙏 pole kwa familia”

googlecollections “Inna Lillah wa Inna Illayhi Raj-uun 😔”

hidayaally_official “😭😭 innalillah wainnalillah raajun”

gaudencemandike “Pole san bro”

ahmadi.mpunga.39 “Pole sana uncle”

firstlady_coastal_union “RIP mama 😭😭😭😭”

ummymwalimu_fanpage “Rest In Peace mama P”

bathoromewsalma “Rest In Peace mama yangu mkubwa”

Legendary Producer P-Fank Majani with Abba Process

starvan_official “Mungu ailaze roho ya mama etu mpendwa mahala pema peponi AMEN 🙏”

raphaelngulukila “Pole sana produza wangu waukweli kwakufiwa na mama mzazi,mungu akupe uvumilivu.👏👏👏”

jonijo10 “Punzkka kwa amani mama”

pilot_pears “Mungu ampumzishe mama kwa amani RIP 🔥”