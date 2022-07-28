RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

Amos Robi

A synchronization license is required no matter how small a portion of the song you use especially for commercial purposes - Nonini

Musician Hubert Mbuku Nakitare popularly known as Nonini has threatened to take legal action against content creator and influencer Brian Mutinda for infringement of copyright.

Nonini through his lawyers accused of the influencer of publishing an advert for an electronics manufacturer without seeking permission to use his music in the video.

READ: Nonini joins American Society ASCAP days after ditching MCSK

Demand letter issued by Nonini
“In this instance, synchronization rights are at stake and as such, a synchronization license was needed but you failed to procedurally procure the same. A same synchronization license can only be issued by the composer and publisher as they are the only ones with authority to negotiate and issue a synchronization license,” part of the demand letter read.

Nonini has since made three demands to the retailer and influencer which if not met will lead to legal proceedings against the respondents.

"We have been instructed to demand the following from you:

· Immediately pull the down the video from your social media pages

· Issue a public apology in the same magnitude to our client to be posted on both social media pages

· Both parties to admit liability within the next seven days," reads an excerpt of the documents.

READ: How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

Response letter from the electronic retailer

The company in a response, however, said the company had no reasonable grounds for suspecting subsistence of copyright in the video. The company through its lawyers did not admit liability and proposed that Nonini issue the company with the synchronization license for the song.

“Notwithstanding and without admission of any liability and on a without prejudice basis, our client is interested in discussing with yours the possibility of your client issuing ours with a synchronization licence in respect of the song in question and to that end we shall appreciate knowing your clients position on the same at your earliest convenience,” read part of the response letter.

Nonini has however insisted he can only engage the parties after meeting the conditions.

Amos Robi

