Ex-K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has made it clear that nobody helped her set up her business Flair by Betty or anything she owns.

While responding to misconceptions about herself, the mother of one said she worked for everything she owns and it’s because of her good relationship with her banks that she is where she is.

“Everything that I have, I work for it. The apartment, the land, everything I work for it. Let me tell you guys its not about having money, it’s about planning. Most of these things I have I get them because I have great relationships with my banks,” she said.

Let any Budesko who’s bought me anything come forward – Betty Kyallo

Betty went on to say that people think she has a lot of money from Budeskos (Sponsors) because they want to see her fail and if there is any sponsor who has bought her anything, they should come out.

“They think BK ako na doo zimekaa kwa bank, No. I take myself out there, introduce myself to people confidently to sell my dream to somebody I think might help and not a Budesko. Most people out there just want to shun your dream, your success and pull you down by just saying huyu ako tu na mabudesko. Bro, let any budesko who’s bought me anything come forward and say something coz they aren’t there,” said the former News anchor.

She called on young girls not to be fooled that there is someone behind her current success and that it is out of pure hard work.

“I really work hard. Let me not lie to you girls, if you are seeing this and think BK has all this because she was a news anchor so everybody is throwing themselves at her, its not true. Don’t think BK is just getting her things coz she has a budesko, there’s no budesko who sponsored anything that I have now. It’s all about my hard work, persistence and confidence in approaching life head on and believing in myself,” added Betty Kyalo.

The Flair by Betty CEO said that other than financial help from her banks, her mother and her savings, the only people involved were friends who stood by her, the ones she could go to whenever she need small amounts of money.

“When I was building Flair, there are those friends who stood by me. I needed 50K and they are like I can only afford 20K and I’d take it. But there’s no one person who came in and said Betty what do you need. I had people who came and held my hand, helped me in one way or another. The sole financial help I got was from my contacts at the bank, my mum and my savings,” said Betty.