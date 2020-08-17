Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has made it clear that she never wants to answer the question of whether she has a sexual relationship with her co-host Jalang’o, ever again.

Her words came after a fan asked if the two presenters had something more than just working together as co-hosts.

“Hi am Robinson from gilgil ww na Jalas mnabang,” asked a fan who responded to a ‘1 thing you want to know about me’ question put up by Kamene.

Jalang’o and Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro then responded saying that there is no sexual relationship between them and that it's time people accept that a man can work with a woman and be just friends.

“No. and we just finally accept that a man and a woman can work together and just be friends….let me never have to answer this puny question again!” she responded.

Kamene Goro's response

Another fan asked to know about her relationship status to which the sassy radio presenter responded saying that she is seriously committed to her career and her destiny.

“Your relationship status,” asked another fan.

Ms Goro responded saying, “I’m in a serious and committed relationship with my career and my destiny.”

Kamene Goro's response

Andrew Kibe

In January this year, Kamene’s then co-host Andrew Kibe had to clarify that there was no sexual relationship between them, after some fans claimed that they were more than just friends.