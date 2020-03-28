Lilian Muli speaks on why they are covering stories of covid-19 patients abroad instead of the ones in Kenya

Media personality Lilian Muli has disclosed that the reason why they are covering stories of Covid-19 patients abroad instead of the ones in Kenya is because some people are afraid of the stigma and some due to personal reasons.

Ms Muli revealed that it was unethical to force a patient to share their story, if they didn't want to.

Her response came after she got several messages asking her why they weren't covering Covid-19 stories of the patients at Mbagathi Hospital.

"Quick recovery to the infected. I got several messages from people asking why we are telling stories of covid-19 patients abroad instead of the ones back here at home. It takes courage to speak out; it is unethical to coerce or force a patient to share their story. Many perhaps choose not to disclose that they are infected because of their personal reasons...and perhaps to avoid stigma which continues to be a thorn in the flesh of many societies when it comes to disease." read part of her post.

She urged people to pray for the infected to recover adding that when they are ready to speak out they will share their stories.

"Let's pray for the infected to recover. When they are ready they will speak out and share their stories too. These are sensitive times; people are seriously ill and some are dying. Let's be responsible with our thoughts and posts." shared Lilian Muli.