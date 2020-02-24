Media personality Lilian Muli Kanene has urged creatives (a person whose job involves creative work) to find mentors to guide them in the right direction even when things go south and the fame and the glory fades away.

Ms Lilian said this as she talked about Charles Matathia aka Potash, the Nairobi Half life co- writer whose videos went viral last week after he was spotted on the streets.

“This broke my heart. This is Potash...Charles Matathia, who wrote the script for Nairobi Half Life. I watched Nairobi Half Life and it was fantastic. Listening to him here say "i didn't want to be famous..." it occurred to me that for many creatives fame comes with a price. He says he didn't want to be a one story kind of man. Question is? Who mentors the talent in this country; who prepares them for life in the limelight and how to transition from that fame and continue using their art in ways that continue to gratify them?” asked Lilian.

Find mentors who will guide you even after fame is gone - Lillian Muli

The screen siren went ahead to state that it was important for them to have a plan when the cameras shifted focus from them and they were no longer considered relevant.

The Citizen TV news anchor called upon Kenyans to help the writer who is suffering from psychotic depression and needs finances so that he can be taken to Mathare mental hospital.

“If you are famous right now what's your plan when the cameras shift focus from you and you are no longer considered a celeb or relevant? You must find a mentor; someone who will never tire of guiding you on the right steps towards a fulfilling future even when the fame is gone. Hard Truths. Many are suffering in silence. Depression is real. Please lets join hands as Kenyans and help this talented young man recover and write another award winning script. "Potash"...Charles Matathia it shall be well.” Said Lilian.

Charles Matathia

In an interview with Hot 96 Charles who was also a writer and editor at Kwani? a literary network formed by the late Binyavanga Wainaina, revealed that he didn’t want to become famous or become a one time writer.

In 2018, a local daily reported that he had spent time at a rehab centre for an undisclosed addiction, and fell out of touch with his peers. Despite of his needy state of mind and body, Potash was optimistic of his scripts and talked of his comeback.

“This is my second chapter, My material is enough to take me to 2022.” said the writer.

Lets stand with Potash.

