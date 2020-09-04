Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli seems to have made a U-turn on her words barely three days after she said that she goes after her men.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said that those who think she chases men should continue waiting for her to chase them.

She went on to say that the only thing she is chasing is her vision.

“Ati I chase men??? Lol wait for me to chase you. I’m here chasing my vision and these stories just crack me up!” said Lillian Muli.

This however, gives a contradicting account to what she said on Radio Maisha a few days ago, when she was asked about the worst pickup line she had ever gotten from a man hitting on her.

“The worst pickup line ushawai pata kwa msee ni gani?” asked Mbaruk.

The mother of two said she could not answer that because she is the one who always does the chasing.

“Honestly, I can’t answer that because mimi huwa sikatiwi, mimi ndio the other way round,” responded Lillian Muli.

She made the remarks on a segment called the Celebrity Hot Seat.

