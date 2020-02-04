On Monday, Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli decided to walk her Instagram family down the memory lane after sharing a never seen before TBT photo, before all the money and fame.

Reflecting on her long walk to the limelight, Ms Muli put up a photo, insinuating that her journey in the media industry has not been a walk in the park, but she is greateful of the person she is now.

“TBT tumetoka Mbali na tunaenda mbali” reads Ms Muli’s caption.

Ms Muli's TBT Photo. Lillian Muli shares never-seen before TBT photo before fame and money

The photo in question triggered a good number of her followers to flock her comment section, with mixed reactions. Others chose to laugh at her before-fame photos, while others lauded her for reflecting on the good old days when she was trying to make a name for herself in the media industry.

Reactions from Fans

joycetaiwa “Aish,No no, no, yenyewe tumetoka mbali❤️”

wangarinick ‘🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂 good memories”

moniqueangelynbett “Girl!! Denim is back @lilmuli 😍”

muthoniwamukiri “Aki 🤣”

monicakiragu “Nzisa🔥🔥🔥”

alimanzuley “Eish! Nzisaa 🙌🏿”

suzannaowiyo “Wueh 😂😂😂😂😂”

mutheelucy “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😿😅😒”

_vinniez_us “Wah......😂.....this is a true TBT”

ms_maria._ “😂😂Weh. I also have a before deni ya China like this one😂”

sallyndanu8 “A true tbt nimeacha kujihurumia sasa😂”

kennedylmbevi “Ulitutesa sana those days”

vanillah_jaay “Wow... life is indeed a journey!”

eunicemwangi60 ‘It's all about God.. My dear swee❤️❤️❤️”

queenlionboss “🤯Ghai!!!! Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai Ghai GHAI!!!!🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🤣⚰”

itsthomask “Eeeh 👀hahahaa sisemi kitu 😁 Real TBT 🙌🏾”

Anne Kiguta's TBT

Towards the end of last year, Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu also unleashed a never seen photo of Journalist Anne Kiguta alongside DJ Moz, stating that the idea of her Punchline show on K24 was born longtime ago.

“This is where punchline began @annekiguta @mozdj #TBT” wrote Willis Raburu, as in the picture, it looks like Kiguta was punching DJ Moz.

The K24 anchor disclosed that her journey started a Hope FM, where she used to walk for a very long distances before reaching her work place.

Anne Kiguta’s reaction after Willis Raburu shared her never-seen before TBT Photo

"Thank you @willisraburu for reminding how far I’ve come!! I was 18. First job at Hope Fm. Really earning peanuts. No what’s less than peanuts? Half a peanut? That’s what I was earning. I’d leave the Daystar Athi River campus, drop off at Airport view estate and literally walk all the way to NPC valley road... actually it was more like run! Why walk, because I had choose between the luxury of getting on a bus or a cab or saving that fare"