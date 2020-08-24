Lillian Muli tells off fan who claimed she uses mattress to make her breast look big

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has told off a fan who claimed that she uses mattress to make her breast appear bigger.

In an exchange seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two, had shared a picture of herself in the Citizen TV studios as she prepared to read the news, which she captioned with the words, “Tonight @mode_chateau styled me in soft nude tones. I Love the stud embellished collar and sleeves.”

A fan identified as Nyamache then commented on the post claiming that the news anchor was using matresses to make her breast look big and should try look natural.

“Matress kwa kifua. Be natural,” said the fan identified as rnyamache.

Ms Muli reacted saying that she cannot change who she is, and that she was all natural.

She went on to say that if her chest was making the fan uncomfortable, then she was at liberty to look elsewhere, for the comfort she wanted.

“@rnyamache all natural honey can’t change who I am but if my chest makes you uncomfortable look elsewhere,” responded Mama Boys.

This is not the first time Lillian Muli is telling off a fan as she has established herself as one of the celebrities who face off with fans who try to body shame them.