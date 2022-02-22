Lillian Nganga set to release a tell-all autobiography

Nganga said that she felt compelled to tell her story due to the public misconception about her life.

“I am delighted to give you a sneak peek of something special I have been working on for the last two months,” she said.

She explained that the book will cover aspects of her life before fame, during her stint as Governor Alfred Mutua’s wife and how they separated.

“This mini-memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative and telling my truth.

“From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving a lot under the County First Lady's Office to the eventual stepping down from the position,” Ms Nganga said.

Lillian Nganga weds Juliani in a private wedding

The former first lady has been in the limelight since her separation from Governor Mutua in 2021, after which she confirmed she was in a relationship with Juliani, a Kenyan rapper.

Juliani and Ms Nganga reportedly exchanged vows in February in a private ceremony where only close friends and family were invited.

Lillian told Nation Africa in a previous interview that Alfred wanted to marry her.

Nganga's messy breakup with Alfred Mutua

In November Lillian sued Mutua and accused him of illegally repossessing her property and transferring her shares in their joint venture back to him.

Speaking during a November 4, press conference accompanied by lawyer Phillip Murgor, she said that the governor is demanding all the money he has ever given to her.

“…Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1. and threatened to "crush me to ash", as he takes away everything I have and own. Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use,” she said.

What Lillian Nganga lost in separation from Alfred Mutua

In addition, Nganga disclosed that the Machakos County boss has already started re-possessing her assets.

She stated that on September 8, 2021 Mutua accompanied by his police bodyguard stormed her apartment in Kileleshwa, took away her personal car, and transferred its ownership to another person.

“Without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had illegally obtained, he drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G - a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014. Dr Mutua proceeded to fraudulently transfer the ownership of the car in the logbook into his name, and thereafter sold the vehicle to a 3rd party.

“I filed a case which is pending in court so I will not comment further on it except to ask the purchaser to be on notice that I maintain my claim to ownership,” Lillian said.

Shares

Lilian further accuses Mutua of fraudulently taking away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were together.

“Along the same fraudulent conduct. Dr Mutua recently and illegally transferred my shares in the Ndash Enterprises LTD (the hotel company) to his sister Ann Mbandi Mutua. Again, a dear act of fraud. At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my 1600 shares (45%) shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister,” she states.

“I am publicly requesting Dr Mutua to immediately return my property, cease threatening my life and those around me and stop his arrogance, wanton abuse of power, manipulation and bullying. He needs to get a life and move on,”