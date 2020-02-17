Singer Kevin Bahati’s Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB) Records has been at the center of drama for the past several months. Almost all artistes who have been signed under the label as well as employees have left the label at some point, in what ends up to be a messy affair with back and forth stories in the media. The latest victim of this is Bahati’s latest signee Peter Blessing.

PETER BLESSING

He is the latest EMB signed artists to be caught up in the EMB records dramas after he opted to leave the label, following a misunderstanding. Peter Blessing’s scandal became a huge one that saw Bahati take him to court demanding to be paid more than Sh2 million by the young artiste.

The case is still on going.

MR SEED

Mr Seed who is a childhood friend with Bahati opted to leave after Diana Marua allegedly disrespected his wife at the 2018 EMB Jesus party. Seed left the label after two successful years of working under the leadership of Bahati.

Ringtone later revealed that Diana Marua had called the police on Mr Seed’s pregnant wife because she had decided to sell coffee at the event to make an extra coin

DAVID WONDER

David Wonder left EMB early 2019. He later said in an interview that he was trying to build his own brand after Bahati their then boss gave all of them a choice to leave or stay at the label. He however said that there was a lot he could not talk about on his departure from EMB.

REBECCA SOKI

Rebecca Soki was the first female singer to be signed into EMB. The Congolese song birth went on to release several songs under the label before she silently quit, over what is understood to be a misunderstanding with her then boss. It is however, not clear why Soki left and whether she went back to DRC.

DANNY GIFT

In April last year, Bahati signed Gospel singer Danny Gift who had disappeared from the limelight for some time and they even released a song together. A few weeks later, reports said that he had opted out of the deal but has never revealed why he chose to quit, just after a short time.

WEEZDOM

He was the very first artiste to be signed by Bahati when his record label was still new and went on to release several songs before he quit the label to join Genius records. He later on disclosed that he left EMB because of Bahati’s wife Diana, whose arrival changed everything.

He has since returned to EMB.