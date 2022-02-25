RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Event cancelled: Bien, Chimano and Nviiri The Storyteller were the headliners

Amos Robi

Police cited security concerns as reason for the cancellation of the event.

Love and Harmony Festival
Love and Harmony Festival

The Love and Harmony Festival slated for Saturday February 26, 2022 has been cancelled, organisers announced on Friday.

In a post shared on their social media pages, the organizers said the Kenya Police informed them that they could not proceed with the event due to security reasons and did not give further details despite efforts to find out why.

“It is with great regret that we announce that the love and harmony festival has been called off, unfortunately, and despite our preparedness, we have been informed by the Kenya Police that we can not host our event due to security reasons,” part of the statement read.

The organizers had initially planned to have the event at a venue in Westlands before they were told to find an alternative venue outside Westlands which they found at the Two Rivers Mall.

Oraganisers regretted that they could not proceed without goodwill from the police.

“Both venues were and are more than willing to host us, however, without the goodwill of the police we cannot proceed goodwill which was unfairly and unjustly denied,” the statement released read.

Love and Harmony
Love and Harmony Love and Harmony Pulse Live Kenya

They, however, thank the partners and sponsors of the events and have promised to be in touch with fans that had already bought tickets.

Some of the personalities expected to headline the event have also expressed their disappointment.

Chimano of Sauti Sol, on his Instagram, termed the restrictions from police as bullying.

“Bullies never win... You've only made my resolve stronger. You may have gotten your cute little way this time but the show that I've been working so hard on will be seen! Take that as fact!” Chimano said.

Chiki Kuruka, who was to also headline the event, expressed her disappointment saying: “I can’t articulate my pain properly now, I will soon. All I know for sure is…. good humans have been hurt, as a result of a lack of humanity and heart. In the words of Maya Angelou ‘still we rise’ . As the event is titled, we continue to lead with love, in a quest for Harmony."

Chiki and Chimano
Chiki and Chimano Chiki and Chimano Pulse Live Kenya

Bold Network Africa founder Makena Njeri, on her part, said the reasons for the cancellation of the event were outright bullying and discriminative, questioning why other events were taking place undisrupted.

“It is clear to me and my partners that this is pure bullying and harassment. This is in line with the advocacy work I do, to keep on speaking Boldly against unfairness and discrimination. Multiple other events are scheduled to take place tomorrow that haven’t been cancelled. The question is, why not the love and harmony fest?” she lamented.

Amos Robi

