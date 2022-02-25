Event cancelled: Bien, Chimano and Nviiri The Storyteller were the headliners

In a post shared on their social media pages, the organizers said the Kenya Police informed them that they could not proceed with the event due to security reasons and did not give further details despite efforts to find out why.

“It is with great regret that we announce that the love and harmony festival has been called off, unfortunately, and despite our preparedness, we have been informed by the Kenya Police that we can not host our event due to security reasons,” part of the statement read.

The organizers had initially planned to have the event at a venue in Westlands before they were told to find an alternative venue outside Westlands which they found at the Two Rivers Mall.

Oraganisers regretted that they could not proceed without goodwill from the police.

“Both venues were and are more than willing to host us, however, without the goodwill of the police we cannot proceed goodwill which was unfairly and unjustly denied,” the statement released read.

Love and Harmony Pulse Live Kenya

They, however, thank the partners and sponsors of the events and have promised to be in touch with fans that had already bought tickets.

Some of the personalities expected to headline the event have also expressed their disappointment.

Chimano of Sauti Sol, on his Instagram, termed the restrictions from police as bullying.

“Bullies never win... You've only made my resolve stronger. You may have gotten your cute little way this time but the show that I've been working so hard on will be seen! Take that as fact!” Chimano said.

Chiki Kuruka, who was to also headline the event, expressed her disappointment saying: “I can’t articulate my pain properly now, I will soon. All I know for sure is…. good humans have been hurt, as a result of a lack of humanity and heart. In the words of Maya Angelou ‘still we rise’ . As the event is titled, we continue to lead with love, in a quest for Harmony."

Chiki and Chimano Pulse Live Kenya

Bold Network Africa founder Makena Njeri, on her part, said the reasons for the cancellation of the event were outright bullying and discriminative, questioning why other events were taking place undisrupted.