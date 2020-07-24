Celebrated Media personality Lulu Hassan has sent out a congratulatory message to singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy after launching her own company dubbed “Nandy Bridal”.

On Thursday, the Aibu hit-maker opened doors of her new office to the public, with information that her company “Nandy Bridal” will be dealing with all services related to weddings; Wedding Gowns and Suits, Catering, Photography services, Transport and Décor among other things.

Nandy’s new milestone attracted a comment from Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan who said “Congratulations mamii...keep soaring 🙌🙏🙏Proud of you babe😍🔥”.

Singer Nandy (Courtesy)

Proud of you

Singer Tanasha Donna also put up a beautiful message, congratulating Nandy for becoming the newest CEO in town.

“I’m so proud of you. @officialnandy Sorry couldn’t be there today cause of this damn flight situation, ili you know I will always support you in spirit. Congratulations MADAME CEO of @nandybridal . Keep rising, empowering & inspiring the young African women who look up to you. 🙏🏽❤️👸🏽,” wrote Tanasha Donna.

During the official launch, the African Princess promised that she will perform free of charge at the wedding ceremony of the first couple to work with her company.

SINGER Nandy

Special Offer

“Nina offer kwa Bridal wangu wa Kwanza, nitamvalisha na kuperfom kwenye harusi yake Bure. Nitatoa maelelo jinsi ya Kushiriki usinde, lakini kwa wateja wetu wa awali nitatoa punguzo la asilimia 30,” said Nandy.

The company has so far acquired 70 sewing machines, with 60 employees. Nandy’s mother was also present during the launch of Nandy Bridal located in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

On the other hand, Nandy also runs another business that deals with Meat delivery.

Currently, Nandy is engaged to rapper Billnass, whom she previously dated in an on and off relationship.

Reactions

loulou_hassan “Congratulations mamii...keep soaring 🙌🙏🙏Proud of you babe😍🔥”

millardayo “SIR YES SIRR !!!!!!!!!! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿”

meena_ally ‘BOSS BABYY! CONGRATULATIONS SHE KING”

tessychocolate “Hongera Mangi wangu 😍❤️”

auntyezekiel “@officialnandy Hongera sana my Baby love ❤️”

skytanzania “Congrats Nandy🙌, way to go”

lilommy “Congratulations Princess”

daynanyange ‘Hongera SANA BOO @officialnandy”

abby_chams “Congratulations Sis 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥More Grace to you 😍😍😍😍😍”

munalove100 “Hongera mdogo wangu🙏🙏💖💖💖”

natashawinnex “Congratulations African queen❤️❤️”