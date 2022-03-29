RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Lynn Ngugi finally displays digital content creator award

Cyprian Kimutai

The award honours her contribution to the growth of film industry

Lynn Ngugi awarded best digital content creator [PHOTO]
Lynn Ngugi awarded best digital content creator [PHOTO]

Two weeks after being awarded as the best digital content creator at the Women in Film Awards (WIFA), media personality Lynn Ngugi has finally displayed her prestigious award plaque.

In a statement shared via her social media pages, Ngugi dedicated the award to her fans as well as expressed her appreciation for the support she has received so far.

"We won this year's Best Digital Content creator- Women in Film Awards. Thank you all for voting for me🙏🙏," said Ngugi.

Media Personality Lynn Ngugi
Media Personality Lynn Ngugi Media Personality Lynn Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

Out of 100 nominees, Ngugi was among only 22 individuals who got to carry a trophy home.

"I want to dedicate this special award to all the people that have shared their stories with me. We have cried together, laughed together and impacted so many lives together," read her post in part.

According to WIFA awards director Dr Susan Gitimu, the awards aimed at bringing women filmmakers in Kenya together to provide a space where the diversity of women’s voices, stories and creativity is equally recognized and celebrated.

"I don't take the many times you sit across me and decide to share your deepest stories with me for granted. Thank you Lord for your love and protection💛," concluded Ngugi's post.

Media Personality Lynn Ngugi
Media Personality Lynn Ngugi Media Personality Lynn Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

The award comes only months after Ngugi was named among 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for the year 2021.

She was awarded among the likes of; Malala Yousafzai, the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Samoa's first female prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, and critically acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Cyprian Kimutai

