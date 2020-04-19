Popular radio presenter Maina Kageni on Sunday afternoon took to social media to explain his health status after reports started circulating that he had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

Kageni said he was okay but had decided to go for a checkup after throwing up last night.

News of his hospitalization had caused alarm as some mischievous bloggers linked it to the coronavirus pandemic that has so far seen 262 confirmed cases in Kenya.

As at Sunday afternoon, he said he had undertaken a number of tests and was awaiting a CT scan at the Nairobi Hospital.

"I'm ok, guys..... I just came in for tests after throwing up last night..... now about to go for my CT scan then I head home...... thanks for the concert and prayers..... I love you very much!!!!! #SioCorona!" the Classic 105 radio host said.

Citizen TV had claimed that the radio personality had been admitted at the facility prompting the response from Kageni.