Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s mother Mama Dangote has been forced to explain herself after referring to Diamond and Tanasha Donna’s son Naseeb Junior as Kichwa Kikubwa.

Mama Dangote made the remarks after her daughter Esma Platnumz shared Junior’s photo which she captioned with words saying that she misses him.

“I miss you Tom Kaka 😘😍,” wrote Esma, to which Mama Dangote responded with the words, “KICHWA KIKUBWA.”

Tanasha Donna with her son Naseeb Junior

Her words did not settle well with some of her followers who felt she was abusing an innocent kid because of differences she has with the mother (Tanasha Donna).

“@mama_dangote Jamani mbona umtusi kichwa kubwa ata kama umekosa na mamake💔💔😭😭Dunia Ina maneno dah ata kama nikumfurahisha Zari hii sio vizuri😢Mungu amlinde huyu Malaika jamani,” said a fan called Khaltuma.

Mama Dangote then responded explaining that she is used to calling Naseeb Junior by that name (Kichwa Kikubwa) and that it’s a name she used to call his father (Diamond Platnumz) when he was a kid, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Mama Dangote forced to explain herself after referring to Tanasha’s son as “Kichwa Kikubwa”

“@khaltuma12 jamani mbona mnaumia kumwita kichwa kikubwa ndio tushazowea kumwita hivyo toka udogo wake ndio maana tuna mwita Tom kaka mdogo kwa sababu ya baba yake pia alivyokuwa mdogo tulikuwa tuna mwita hivyo ndio nayy nimezowe kumwita kichwa kikubwa binadam hamuishi vyakujadili mm Bibi yake nishazowe kumwita hivyo,” explained Mama Dangote.