Manzi wa Kibera clarifies deal with 67-year old Sammy Ndunda, says relationship was fake

Manzi wa Kibera clarified that the relationship was all part of content creation with the theatrics that characterized the union all part of content generation.

"I was not dating the late Mzee Nzuki. It was online content. NOT REAL," Manzi was Kibera clarified as she closed that chapter of her life in an interactive Questions and Answers (Q&A) session with her fans on Instagram.

With a section of fans alleging that the socialite used Mzee Nzuki who passed on at 67 to chase clout and grow her profile without sharing the proceeds of her online content, the socialite’s manager Chali wa Kibera clarified that the relationship was for entertainment purposes and the deceased was not used as alleged.

Manzi wa Kibera on splitting revenue with Sammy Ndunda

For his role in the relationship that was not real, Mzee Nzuki received part of the money generated from the content according to Manzi wa Kibera and her manager.

"Whatever tulikua tunapata tulikua tunasplit. So because Mzee ameenda it is only right kusema ukweli na kusema what is really going on, sijui vile mafans wataichukulia ama vile watu wataichukulia but in my heart I will be like at least I have been honest na nimewaambia it was not a real relationship. It was like an online content which most of the video mi ndo nlikua nashoot," Chali was Kibera clarified.

Revisiting some of the drama that characterized their ‘relationship’, Chali wa Kibera clarified that it was all not true, but was done for entertainment purposes.

"The truth is Manzi wa Kibera hajawai chukua title ya mzee, Manzi wa Kibera hajawai chukua pesa ya mzee. Manzi wa Kibera hajawai tumia mzee. Manzi wa Kibera na Mzee they were not dating, it was an online content, they were not dating," he added.

Manzi wa Kibera skips Sammy Ndunda's burial

Ndunda was laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery, with Manzi wa Kibera skipping the somber event.

The socialite clarified that she missed the burial as the deceased’s family wanted a private affair attended only by close family members and a select few relatives.

"I just want to inform you that Mzee Nzuki was buried today at Lang'at Cemetery. There was no media presence because the family didn't want media attention. They just wanted to give him a decent sendoff off cameras.

