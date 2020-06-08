Maria actor Brian Ogana alias Luwi Hausa has been forced to apologize to his Instagram followers over what he termed as being send disturbing messages by people who had hacked his account.

On Monday, Luwi revealed that his team is working around the clock to restore normalcy on his account that has been in the hands of hackers for some days.

“It’s been brought to my attention that some of you have been receiving disturbing messages from my end. My team has been working round the clock to ensure my official accounts have been retrieved back, and have full control in-order for us to resume normalcy. I strongly believe I was hacked at one point, and the key board warriors who were behind it were sending uncalled for messages . I apologize unreservedly to all of you who might been directly or indirectly affected by this . Baraka🙏” reads Luwi Hausa’s message.

Actor Brian Ogana aka Luwi Hausa

Studies

The 32 year old is a communications officer and a thespian best known for his role as Luwi Hausa in the Kenyan Telenovela series, Maria.

He went to Mukumu Boys and later joined the University of Nairobi to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering.

Despite his degree in Engineering degree, Ogana later did a Journalism course hence his communication career.

The Maria crew

Journalism Career

Apart from his acting career, Ogana has also worked with Good News Broadcasting System (GBS) as a news anchor, host and reporter. In 2016 he was crowned the best-dressed media personality of the year.

Currently he is dating but the lady in question is not in public.