Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

In her lengthy message, the entrepreneur celebrated her resilience in the midst of the much she has gone through and emerged top.

She accompanied the message with stylish photos taken during a gold-themed photoshoot to mark the day.

“Here’s to a woman who’s gone through so many stories. Told, untold and half-told. But through them all, she still remains the prize, and the gold. ✨. My Daddy always used to say, I’ve got the Midas touch. Anything I touch, turns to gold, wins or shines. The older I get, the more I finally see it. This shoot was inspired by those words from him. Thank you Papa.♥️” Michelle wrote.

She also hailed her beauty and intelligence writing:

“If you know me, you know you just can’t get enough of me. Good or bad..that’s on you. 💅🏾 So here’s a fine selection of this sexy, beautiful, intelligent woman. Happy New year of life, Michelle Ntalami.”

She shared a series of photos, captioning each with a message in which she celebrated herself.

“Enigma: If you hear about her, you can’t see her. If you can see her, you can’t touch her. If you can touch her, you can’t feel her. If you can feel her, you can’t describe it.