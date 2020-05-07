Celebrated media personality Massawe Japanni tricked Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla and his wife Lulu Hassan with a fake presidential call after Abdalla requested to have a word with President Uhuru Kenyatta during a live radio interview.

The radio Jambo host reached out to Rashid Abdalla, asking him to choose one person he would like to talk to during this Coronavirus pandemic and he settled on the President.

Quickly, Massawe asked him to hold on the line, as she called State House, so that he could air out his grievances to the Head of State, only to end up being connected to his wife Lulu Hasssan.

Massawe Japanni tricks Rashid Abdalla with 'Presidential Call' during live Interview

The President

Massawe argued that Ms Hassan is the President of Rashid Abdalla’s kingdom and he should have picked her first before thinking about the Head of State.

“Msimu huu tunaafaanya kitu kinaitwa Corona Checkup na nataka kukupatia fursa kuchagua mtu mmoja mabaye ungependa kuongea naye msimu huu,” posed Massawe.

Rashid replied saying: “Kwa kweli kwa kile kilio ambacho nimeona na mambo ambayo nimeona, kama ni mtu ambaye ningependa kuzungumza naye ni Rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya. Kwa sababu nina ushauri wangu na Maswahili ya watu ambayo wananiuliza, maanake kuna mambo naulizwa na sina majibu. Na pia kuna vuitu naona ningependa kuuliza kwa hiyo kama ningepata nafasi ningezungumza naye nieleze yale ambayo nahisi yako sawa yale hayako sawa.”

Massawe Japanni tricks Rashid Abdalla with 'Presidential Call' during live Interview

In a quick rejoinder, Massawe said; “Subiri kidogo tumpigie useme naye moja kwa moja, keti pale ulipo usikate hii simu. I’m calling the President for you.”

Instead of calling President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Swahili radio host opted to call Lulu Hassan, “Kuna mtu anataka kuzumgumza na rais na ninataka useme naye moja kwa moja”

The act of Massawe linking up Abdalla with his wife instead of President Kenyatta left them in stitches, as the anchor did not expect the turnaround of events.

Massawe Japanni tricks Rashid Abdalla with 'Presidential Call' during live Interview

“Lulu Hasan mume wako nimempatia fursa ya kuongea na mtu mmoja akasema Rais, na sasa mimi nikasema kama unataka kuongea na Rais basi Rais ni Lulu Hassan Mke wako. Nchi ni nyumba yako,” added Massawe Japanni.

Full Video