Maureen Waititu speaks on battling depression after parting ways with Frankie Justgymit

YouTuber Maureen Waititu has disclosed that she battled depression after separating with her boyfriend and father to her kids.

Ms Waititu had in an earlier interview disclosed that the separation took her to a dark place as the events leading to the breakup with Frankie tainted her self-esteem, as well as her happiness.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, the mother of two stated that the breakup was tough and it got her into a state of not even knowing how to react to what was going on.

Ms Waititu said she went on to become deliberate about her healing and sought the help of a psychologist and a psychiatrist and she has been doing well, adding that she is still on medication.

“It’s no secret that I just broke up with my boyfriend about six months ago and let me tell you guys it was tough and I remember not being able to know how to react. Of course let me tell you with anything break-up or grieving someone who’s past away or anything it’s just a process… trust the process. I trusted my process and that’s why I look like I’ve healed really but trust me I’ve not rushed my healing... You will have your denial stage, you will have your anger stage, you will have your crazy stage, you will have your negotiation stage, you will have your acceptance which personally I have come to and you will keep going back and forth until this entire process finishes what it started,” said Maureen Waititu.

“I was deliberate in my healing, I went to see a psychologist, I went to see a psychiatrist and I’ve been doing very well. I’m on medication and I’m not afraid to say it. Seek help,” she added.

This comes a few weeks after Maureen disclosed that she parted ways with Frankie long before going public with their separation.