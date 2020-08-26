WCB Signee Mbwana Yusuph Kilungi popularly known as Mbosso has officially joined the converted “Millionaires” club after clocking over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel that was opened on November 2, 2017.

A thankful Mbosso, shared photos and a short video thanking his fans for supporting his music and subscribing to his channel.

“ MILLION SUBSCRIBERS 🙏 🤝 @kimkayndo 🎬 @papykhan_. Eheee ..!! Nambie Upo maeneo gani nikupitishie tuzo yetu ya YouTube (Golden Plaque) na Wewe Uchape nayo picha ya Kumbukumbu ... 🤔” shared Mbosso.

At the same time, Mbosso received the Gold Creator Award (Golden Plaque) from YouTube, for hitting 1 million subscribers on the platform.

This is a huge feat for the Hodari maker, considering how hard it is to convince people to subscribe to your channel. Currently, Mbosso has accumulated a total of 199,196,045 views on his Channel.

Mbosso now becomes the 4th Tanzanian artiste with over 1 million subscribers. Top on the list is Diamond Platnumz with 4.02 million subscribers, Rayvanny- 1.96 Million, Harmonize 1.95M. Others with huge numbers in the Bongo Flava Industry are; Lava Lava 677K, Alikiba 676K and Nandy at 494K.

Mbosso who was signed by the Diamond Owned record Label “WCB Wasafi” in January 2018, has been topping charts with most of his sing-along love songs.

WCB's signee Mbosso with Diamond Platnumz

rafiki_wa_diamondplatnumz “HONGERA SANA🔥🔥”

khamiss_hb “vizur na juhudi zako zinachangia hongera👏”

vailethks ‘🔥🔥🔥🔥hongera”

mazalautz_ “UShindi nyumbaniii🔥🔥🔥🔥”

