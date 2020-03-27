WCB singer Mbosso Khan Kilungi has for the first time shared with his fans a video of the mansion he has been building for his parents.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the Maajab singer said that it has always been his dream to have his parents live in a decent house.

He went on to thank God for enabling him achieve this, adding that he is excited his parents have moved into the new house.

Mbosso reveals mansion he has built for his parents (Video)

Mbosso noted that it might look small, but it's a big deal to him because he never thought he would one day come to do what he had done for his parents.

He further thanked his fans for the unending support they have accorded him over the years through his music, adding that without them, he wouldn’t have made it to where he is.

“Alhamdulillah Rabbi Alaamin 🤲" nina Kila Sababu ya Kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kunipa nguvu na Mimi Ya Kutimiza ndoto hii niliyokuwa naiyota kila siku kwa ajili ya wazazi wangu .." Leo hii Wazazi wangu wanaanza Kukaa kwenye Nyumba ambayo Mtoto wao nimewajengea Kwa Jasho langu, Asante Mola wangu 🙏" .. Pengine ni Kijumba Kidogo sana Kwa Wengine ila Kwangu ni Kitu Kikubwa sana Maana sikuwahi hata Kutegemea kama ipo siku na Mimi nitajenga hata Kibanda kwa ajili ya wazazi Wangu " Wallah Sikuwahi Tegemea 🙏 "Allahu Akbar " Mungu ni Mkubwa ... Asanteni kwa Kunisapoti, Asanteni Kwa Kuusapoti Mziki wangu , Asanteni Sana Maana bila Ya Nyinyi nisingeweza Kutimiza hili ..."Naombeni Msiache Kunisapoti Kijana wenu , Bila ya Nyinyi Mimi si Kitu #AsanteMziki #Wcb4life #Tamba,” wrote the singer.

