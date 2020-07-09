MC Jessy shares little known details about is friendship with Nameless

Celebrated Comedian Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy shared little know details about his friendship with legendary Kenyan singer David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless.

In his Latest upload on Jessy Junction, the funny man disclosed that his friendship with Nameless goes way back, remembering the day he (Nameless) allowed him to raid his closet and pick whatever he wanted.

He went ahead and shared a TBT photo rocking a T-shirt he was gifted by Nameless a few years ago.

The Mathenges

“Today I just want to appreciate one person who has seen every step of my life. At one point of my life when I had 2-3 t-shirts to wear,this man @namelesskenya allowed me to raid his closet and pick anything I wanted. I used to be mtu wa mkono for this good friend of mine Juvinaris Chalo (extreme left). We used to go and roll dredi za Nameless and that’s where we knew each other. If there’s one generous family I have come across is the Mathenges. @wahukagwi I still miss zile tumbikiza zako 😂Thank you for believing in me. Full interview on our YouTube channel JESSY JUNCTION” shared MC Jessy.

The Churchill show comedian also showered the Mathenge’s with lots of praises, saying they are the most generous family he has ever come across.

Currently, MC Jessy is among the most sought after Emcee’s for cooperate and other informal events.