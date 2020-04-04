A few weeks after comedian MCA Tricky came to the aid of George, the talented street kid who became an online sensation for his musical prowess, the comedian has provided assistance to his homeless friends who live at Uhuru Park under a bridge.

With the help of well wishers, the radio host, donated sanitizer, fumigated the area and educted them on social distancing.

MCA tricky urged people to be grateful and stop complaining disclosing that the street family was going through much more difficult times.

MCA Tricky to help Georgy - talented street kid who has lived on the street for 9 years

“God help this family , the street family is also humane! Whatever we are going thro’ tukilalamika , these guys are going thro’ that twenty times ! Thankyou NCC team for coming with me , tumefumigate base yao yenye wanalalaga (hapo chini ya hio bridge ) , tukabonga story ya kukeep social distancing , tukawaachia sanitizers , alafu tukashare kalunch !” said the funny man.

The Radio Maisha presenter revealed that they were working on moving some of the street kids from town to their friends and relatives since getting food was becoming a challenge to them as the streets of Nairobi continue to get deserted.

"It’s a darker cloud for these kids than for us who have somewhere to rush to when it gets to 6:50pm , nowhere to get food for now, coz Nairobi is getting deserted day by day , but through kind deeds of God sent people like #SaveALife group , We shall all overcome ! Thankyou for the food provision ! The biggest initiative today was to facilitate movement from town for those kids who have relatives and friends to receive them at this time !!G.O.D 💪💪💪💪 #StaySafe my people" read his post.

The funny man touched the hearts of many when he vowed to help George, a young man who has been living on the streets for 9 years.

The comedian pledged to support him and even requested fellow Kenyans to assist him in making his dreams come true.

George aka Raygee

George's story on his livelihood went viral after an online publication did a story on him following the struggles he faced after he was chased away from home by his father who blamed him for killing his sister.

Georgy recently featured in a Coronavirus awareness song that was put together by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the leadership of Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

