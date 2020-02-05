Radio Maisha Presenter cum Comedian MCA Tricky has addressed the fake story that was doing rounds on social media, alleging that he had been involved in an accident with Akothee’s daughter Rue Baby.

In an interview with SDE, Tricky cautioned bloggers to refrain from spreading unconfirmed stories that touch on other people’s families.

“Kitu naweza sema kuhusu hawa ma-blogger, and all the bloggers in the country, wote. In as much wanatafuta unga, sometimes wanafaa kufikiria the other side of the story. Kuandikia msee story ya uongo, especially a tragic story,haikuwangi fiti. So kama jana, ilikuwa imeandikwa nimepata accident na Rue Baby, mama yake Akothee sijui ako wapi anaanza kuwa na wasi-wasi because hio time Rue alikuwa class anapigiwa hapick. You can imagine and they know an accident can happen any time, so ukisikia mtu amepata an accident, it is very believable; because an accident is very possible,” said MCA Tricky.

MCA Tricky with Rue Baby

Angry Akothee

The funny man’s comment comes days after an online publication ran a story stating that he had been involved in grisly road accident with Rue Baby.

“Comedian ,MCA Tricky, Rue Baby and three others were involved in a grizzly car crash in Kikope according to a report from the traffic police. The report states that the comedian was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and rolled down several times," read part of the story by the publication.

The fake story angered singer Akothee who promised to square it out with people with malicious intentions towards her family.

Akothee with Rue Baby

“Ish 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ this thing made me piiii on myself ,I almost caused an accident myself Who are this idiots wishing my children bad luck, I called my daughter nonstop ,and its a pity she is in class she could not pick, now I know we have dogs instead of human beings, what the fuck , may what you wish others be your cup of tea. This fake bloggers I will bank lots of your money this year, just continue ranting for likes and comments, idiots, I will catch up with you in afew pier mineu nkt @rue.baby @mcatricky GOD PROTECT YOU , ENEMIES ARE WORKING ALL NIGHT," wrote Akothee.