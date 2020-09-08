Sauti Sol singer Willis Austin Chimano has for the first time disclosed that he has an elder sister Barbara M’mbaka who is also a radio presenter.

The revelation was made on an episode of the Sol Family docu-series in the second part of the 6th episode that focused on Chimano’s personal life.

There is very little that is known to the public about the Sauti Sol singer’s life and he recently decided to let their fans in, beginning with his sister Barbara.

Chimano's sister Barbara M'mbaka

Ms M’mbaka is a presenter at Standard Group urban radio station Spice FM, where she hosts the #AdultsIntheRoom show every weekday from 7pm-10pm.

According to her, Chimano, who is her little brother enjoyed being last born and an only son for so long, before he their parents gave birth to their young brother who is now the last born.

“My name is Barbara M’Mbaka Imbakhala, the Dutchess of Ikolomani me and Chim go way back. Chim is my sibling, my little brother. For the longest we were 3, two girls and one boy. He used to be the last born and could get away with everything and anything and was sometimes a snitch,” said Barbara M’mbaka.

