Mend your baby daddy relationships – Zari Hassan as she addresses confusion over who bought her new Bentley

South Africa based Ugandan business woman Zari Hassan has sent out a message addressing the confusion brought about by her statement on who bought, her new Bentley.

Confusion arose after the mother of five thanked her Tanzanian singer baby daddy Diamond Platnumz for topping up for her to be able to acquire the new expensive machine.

In one of her posts, Zari had captioned it with the words, “Asante Baba Tee (Tiffah for the Top Up.”

Zari Hassan new Bentley

This prompted Tanzanian bloggers and gossip pages to question what Diamond Platnumz (Baba Tee) had contributed to the purchase. Some claimed that he was the one who bought the car, which also fueled reports that the two are getting back together.

Explaining her statement, Zari Hassan made it clear that a top up is just a contribution, and it should not make them turn heads for something that is not a big deal.

She went on to say that everyone has 24 hours and people should learn to make good use of them, and if they cannot, they should try to make amends with the fathers of their children and maybe, they can be bribed with at least a small car as a Vitz.

Zari Hassan

“Ikikuhusu/to whom it may concern. Mambo ya top imeleta balaa. Top up ni mchango. Sio ati kanilipia zote ama kaninunulia. It’s a contribution/ mchango. Kwani kuna ubaya gani? Mnatokwa makamusi yanin? Luga ndo tatizo, ama akili zenu ndogo. Isiumizwe na maisha ya mtu. We all have 24hours, use them wisely or mend your baby daddy relationships uhongwe at aka vitz,” said Zari.

On Thursday last week, the mother of five shared details of her new Bentley with her fans.

