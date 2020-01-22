K24 News Anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo’s sister Mercy Kyallo has responded to trolls who have piling pressure on her to find a man and settle down.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Yallo Leather boss used a quote by Kenyan Tycoon Dr Chris Kirubi to respond to the people who have been trolling her for being single.

The quote said that marriage was not something that one goes out looking for, but it comes to a person just like a blessing. She went on to say that if you chase marriage, you will end up with the wrong partner.

Mercy Kyallo responds to trolls pressuring her to get married

“To our online aunties & uncles (bado hujaolewa trolls) “Marriage comes to you and it is a blessing, but you don’t go chasing it around because you will get the wrong partner. If I’m blessed then I will be blessed,” Chris Kirubi,” read Ms Kyallo’s post.

Mercy Kyallo had netizens on her back after she called out NTV’s Ken Mijungu for asking her sister Betty to stop acting as if her ex-husband and father to her daughter Ivanna is an irresponsible father.

The Kyallo sisters: Mercy, Betty and Gloria

Mercy stated that Mijungu had given false information on what had transpired when Ivanna was sick, but netizens would hear none of that as they went on to ask her to get a man, and stop meddling in her sister’s business.